JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson crews worked to fix a water main break on Friday, April 15, 2022. The break caused water to shoot into the air near Ish restaurant off of Interstate 55.

The break happened on Thursday, April 14 after a digging accident. Some businesses have been without water, while others are still operating at full capacity.

According to city officials, the main was damaged due to restaurant crews accidentally hitting the pipe while digging