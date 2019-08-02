Two fires, JFD believes fires were set intentionally: Breaking

Crews are working house fire on Redwood Avenue.

Someone from across the street told 12’s Lanaya Lewis it is an abandoned home. The house is severely damaged as well as the tree which hovered on top of it.

There are about a dozen firefighters on the scene at the moment. They are working to determine the cause of the fire.

According to the person across the street, no one was inside the abandoned house.

Watch the Facebook Live video below for more information. In the video, Lanaya mentions two fires.