EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Edwards early Wednesday morning. One witness believes the fire was caused by a barbecue pit that a dog knocked over.

The fire happened at a home on Middle Road.

A witness told WJTV 12 they were celebrating the New Year holiday before the fire happened. He said everyone made it out of the home safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.