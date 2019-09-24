Update: Crews work to repair 16-inch water main break

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV)- City Water Maintenance crews are working to repair a 16-inch water main break.

The water outage is affecting South Jackson and the Downtown areas.

Crews are working to isolate and repair the break and restore water service for those areas affected.

Reported Outages:

  • Henley Young Detention Center
  • Wilkins ES
  • Whitten MS
  • Wingfield MS
  • USPS (South St)
  • Davita
  • Key ES
  • Jackson Animal Hospital
  • Peeples MS
  • Obama Magnet ES
  • CMMC/ Merritt Health
  • Jackson Convention Complex
  • JPD HQ
  • WLBT
  • Entergy
  • Irby Electric
  • Richard Wright Library

