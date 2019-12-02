Crews work to restore power at Wingfield HS

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After reports that Wingfield High School did not have power, the school releases a statement about their current situation.
Wingfield High School initially experienced a power outage to part of its school building this morning. However, in order to restore power to the affected areas, Entergy had to terminate power to the entire school building. As a result, students and staff were transported to Jim Hill and Provine High schools for the instructional day until power is restored completely.Sherwin Johnson
Executive Director of Public Engagement