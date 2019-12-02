Crews work to restore power at Wingfield HS

AMERICUS, Ga. (AP) - A spokeswoman says former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been admitted to a south Georgia hospital treatment of a urinary tract infection.

Deanna Congileo, a spokeswoman for The Carter Center, said Monday afternoon in a statement that the 95-year-old former president was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus over the weekend. She said Carter “is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon.