Crews work to restore power at Wingfield HS

Local News

Students and staff transported to Jim Hill and Provine High schools

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After reports that Wingfield High School did not have power, the school releases a statement about their current situation.

Wingfield High School initially experienced a power outage to part of its school building this morning. However, in order to restore power to the affected areas, Entergy had to terminate power to the entire school building. As a result, students and staff were transported to Jim Hill and Provine High schools for the instructional day until power is restored completely.

Sherwin Johnson
Executive Director of Public Engagement 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories