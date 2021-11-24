Crews work to restore water to Byram neighbors

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Byram were without water on Wednesday, just one day before Thanksgiving. Roughly, about a dozen water meters have been leaking this week, leaving 60 families without running water.

“It happens at the most inconvenient times,” said Shania Ervin, who lives in Byram.

Ervin said her family may have to change their traditional Thanksgiving Day plans if their water isn’t restored soon.

Mayor Richard White is currently working to get Byram on its own water system, separate from the City of Jackson’s. The design would be similar to the new water system that Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson is building at the Mississippi Fairgrounds.

Crews from the City of Jackson have been working to repair the meters. The water is expected to be restored by the end of the day. White said that when the water does come back on, it may take a few hours for the pressure to build back up.