Crews work wreck at the intersection of Big Creek and Springridge Road

Two car accident with injuries reported

Posted: May 22, 2019 03:54 PM CDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 05:02 PM CDT

Crews work wreck at the intersection of Big Creek and Springridge Road

HINDS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - Update 4:12 p.m.

Deputies remain on the scene of an accident at the intersection of Big Creek Road and Springridge Road.

A van from a church daycare center overturned. Fortunately, the driver and the 6-year-old passenger were not seriously injured.

Responder are still working to upright the van and clear the roadway.  Traffic on Springridge Rd. and Big Creek will be affected.  Please try to avoid this area if possible.   

 

Hinds County Sheriff’s Deputies along with first responders are working a single vehicle accident at the intersection of Springridge Rd. and Big Creek Rd.  

This accident involves an overturned vehicle that struck a tree. Injuries are reported.

Motorists are asked to take an alternate route so that emergency personnel can get to the scene.  We will update as soon as information is available.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


