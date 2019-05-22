Crime Crisis: Dealing with Truancy in Schools

JACKSON, MISS. (WJTV) - When it comes to fighting crime, keeping young people off the streets and out of trouble is key.

Schools play a big role in helping to shape our children's young minds and guide them in the right direction; that can be a problem if kids aren't coming to school or are acting out in class.

In the Jackson Public School District, about 9 percent of students were absent from school every day this school year; at the high school level, the numbers increase to about 14 percent.

What are they doing when they're not in school? No one really knows.

JPS Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene shares his thoughts on keeping young people off the streets and in class as we continue our series Crime Crisis: Focused on Solutions.

Dr. Greene has been on the job as the leader of JPS for less than a year. He says what he's seeing on the streets of Jackson is disturbing, but knows part of the solution to ending the violence starts in the classroom.

"We know that we've got big work to do and be more intentional in developing positive relationships with young people, creating spaces that are compelling where they want to be there, and it is indeed our job to help them grow and develop even if they have some behavioral challenges," said Greene.

Dr. Greene says those behavioral challenges must be dealt with early so they won't be a problem for the community later.

As the summer break approaches, the superintendent is encouraging parents to create a plan for their children, including: having a clear place where they will be fed, and getting them involved in some meaningful and productive activities.

Also, Dr. Greene wants to remind students to remember the JPS Summer Reading Initiative and pick up a book.