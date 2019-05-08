Crime Crisis: Focused on Solutions

Crime Crisis: Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba on crime in the Capital City Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Fighting crime is a challenge for many cities as disputes are being settled with violence and criminals are getting bolder.

For the month of May, we're taking a hard look at the issue of crime in our area and what authorities and communities are doing to fight back.

First, we're defining the problem: Jackson has a big challenge in many ways with more than 80 homicides last year.

We spoke to Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, who talked about the different ways the city is looking to meet the challenge head-on.

"We're employing the violence interruption training, the credible messengers so that we can get where the solutions are with the community," says Lumumba. "The community is closest to the solutions. They know the young person that's troubled, they know who may be breaking into houses, so we have to create the relationship that allows us to defuse that before it becomes the problem that the police then have to arrest or resolve on the back end."

For the next three weeks, we will look at the issue of crime in our area from different angles, and we'll tell you about organizations and individuals doing what they can to make a difference.



