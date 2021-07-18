Crime fighting initiative takes effect in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – If you’ve been driving around Jackson, you may have noticed an increased police presence. This comes after Governor Tate Reeves signed two bills into legislature creating the Capital Safety Initiative.

The safety initiative allows the Mississippi Highway Patrol to set speed traps on highways in Jackson and expands the jurisdiction of the capitol police. Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he is grateful for the governor’s decision.

“Governor, we thank you so much because when you never hear the word thank you, then it’s always something to make you wonder do anybody really care. When he’s wrong, I’m out there in front of the governor’s mansion picketing and protesting and saying he’s wrong, but when he’s right I want to sit out here in front of City Hall and say thank you,” said Councilman Stokes.

Councilman Stokes said now that the state is doing its part to assist the City of Jackson in its effort to fight crime, it’s time for Jackson to move forward with the interlocal agreement and allow the Hinds County Sheriff Department to police the streets of Jackson.