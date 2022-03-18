JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes will host the L’il Lonnie Crime Summit on Sunday, March 20.

Stokes and Central Mississippi Health Services staff will speak about how to create a safe and healthy community. Randy Wildman Brown will provide live music. Guests will receive a $25 Visa gift card for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster. Test kits will also be available while supplies last.

Music begins at 1:00 p.m. and vaccines will be offered from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event will be held at 3157 Edwards Avenue in Jackson. Call (601)-960-1090 for more information.