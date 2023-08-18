NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A customer complaint about dead rats led to a “Critical Notice” issued at the Natchez Walmart by the Consumer Protection Division of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC).

The Natchez Democrat reported a “Yellow Critical Notice” was posted at the door of the Walmart, located at Sergeant Prentiss Drive, after state inspectors found evidence of rodents at the store.

According to the report, the Consumer Protection Division received a consumer complaint on August 8 about two dead rats on the floor. When an inspector arrived the following day, he reported a loaf of bread had been “chewed on by rodents.”

The report stated that there were signs of rodents in the warehouse where bread vendor racks are stored.

The inspector is expected to return to the Natchez Walmart on August 19 for a follow up inspection.