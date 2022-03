AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Crosby man died in single-car crash on Highway 33 in Amite County on Thursday, March 24.

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) troopers said Larnce McClain, 66, was heading south on the highway in a 2000 GMC Yukon before 3:30 p.m. when he lost control of his car and overturned in water. Troopers said he died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.