WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Bovina-Tiffentown Crossing reopened on Tuesday, December 28, one week after a train derailed.

The Vicksburg Post reported Kansas City Southern has removed the 17 derailed cars and repaired the railroad. Vicksburg firefighters also helped to clean spilled chemicals from the cars, including sodium hydroxide.

Warren County Fire Coordinator Jerry Briggs said crews will still be working for a few more days, but the crossing is open for use again.