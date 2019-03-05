Local News

Crowd rallies for criminal justice reform

Posted: Mar 05, 2019 05:44 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Organizers from several organizations, including the ACLU of Mississippi came together to rally for changes to Mississippi's criminal justice system.

Seventy-six pinwheels were placed in front of the steps as a reminder of those who died in Mississippi prisons last year.

Activists later met with lawmakers to find out the status of current legislation and to discuss potential reform.

Current Miss Mississippi Asya Branch talked about her father's incarceration.

"I have to say that my father doesn't deserve to be incarcerated. And there are so many other people behind bars that don't deserve to be there either but the injustices that they have to face. In what world should a man be sentenced to 12 plus years for a crime that witnesses say he was never at and they have lack of evidence."

The rally was part of the National Day of Empathy which is recognized March 6. Americans will share their stories about how the current justice system has impacted their lives at the event.

 

