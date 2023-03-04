JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The state’s largest natural hair expo wrapped up at the Mississippi Trade Mart on Saturday.

People shopped for their special hair care needs. Professional stylists from all across the country were at the expo. They provided insight on how to better maintain healthy hair and taught techniques specifically catered to various hair types.

Those attended say it’s exciting to have natural hair representation celebrated and recognized on that magnitude in the city.

“This event is so important to me because I love everything Black. I love our hair, our style, our culture, everything that makes us unique. It’s important to have it here in Jackson because it is one of the largest predominantly Black cities in America. This is my home state. So, we need more activities, more fun, dance, more networking and just bringing us together to do positive things,” said LaDonna Day.

The show also featured fashion couture and an awards show for Best of Mississippi in natural hair.