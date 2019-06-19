Crown prince accused of murdering journalist

SAUDI ARABIA, (WJTV) - A UN investigator is pointing a finger at Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince for the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

A United Nations report claims that evidence links the crown prince to the death of Washington Post columnist Khashoggi.

A UN human rights expert said "the people directly implicated in the murder reported to him. So, there is a reporting line here that needs to be further investigated."