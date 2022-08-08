FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Crumbl Cookies will finally open its doors in Flowood on August 12!

The store will open at 8:00 a.m. its location at 380 Ridge Way.

The owners, the Squire and Nielsen families, said they are eager to provide Flowood with a cookie experience to remember.

The store will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on weekdays and 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. A ribbon cutting will be held on Wednesday, August 10 at 5:30 p.m.

Flowood Crumbl Cookies is the first in Rankin County and fifth in the state.

The grand opening week menu will contain six of the 200+ rotating weekly flavors including Crumbl’s award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip.

Some of the favorite flavors of the business include Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S’mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, and Galaxy Brownie.

Customers can order in-person during the first five business days of grand opening. Starting Wednesday, August 17, delivery, curbside pickup, or nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl app and online at Crumbl.com.