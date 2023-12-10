HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has been retained by a family of a man whose body was found buried in Hinds County last year.

Crump said Jonathan David Hankins was reported missing in June 2022, but his family did not learn about his whereabouts until a recent news report about the discovery of a body that apparently had been buried in August 2022.

According to Crump, Hankins’ death certificate indicated that he died of natural causes but failed to indicate that he tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

“Families that report a loved one missing deserve immediate and accurate answers. We will work to unearth the truth about what happened to Jonathan and to seek justice for his family,” the attorney said.

Crump is also representing the families of Marrio Moore and Dexter Wade.