CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials broke ground on a one-mile multi-use path in Crystal Springs on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

The path begins at Chautauqua Lake on U.S. Highway 51 and continues to downtown Crystal Springs along Georgetown Street and Railroad Avenue. The project includes two pavilions and rest areas along the trail, and creates a shared-use path for bikes along the aforementioned city streets. It will also improve ADA-compliancy throughout the downtown area.

“We owe this to Mayor Sally Garland, her ideas, because we thought it was dead in the water, and we were moving on, the board had moved on, but she wouldn’t let it go,” explained Ray Brown Jr., Alderman for Crystal Springs.

The slopes of the highway will also be extended. There will also be additional walking room and safe spots at intersections.

“This trail, this walk way is going to finally connect our asset, the Chautauqua Park, to our asset, the downtown area. This is a game changer for the city, and we cannot be more thrilled. Of course, it has been a long time coming, but it is a project worth fighting for,” said Garland.

The City of Crystal Springs was awarded $250,000 for the project, which has been in the works since 2017. This project is funded by Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

There’s no set date on when the project will be finished.