CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – A 61-year-old man died after he was impaled after falling off of a roof in Crystal Springs.

Police Chief Tony Hemphill said the incident happened at a home on the intersection of North Bennett Street and Lee Avenue on Friday, September 15.

According to the chief, the unidentified man was pressure-washing his neighbor’s roof when he lost his balance and fell. The man was impaled through the chest by a stake-like piece of yard art.