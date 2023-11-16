COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Crystal Springs man was sentenced for child exploitation relating to the possession of child sexual abuse material.

The Attorney General’s Office announced Jesse Wayne Lamb, Jr., was sentenced to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), with seven years to serve day for day without the possibility of parole and five years post-release supervision.

Lamb will be required to register as a sex offender upon release.

Officials said the case originated with a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Upon investigation, the Attorney General’s Office discovered 7,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse material.

“It is my hope that this case will serve as an important reminder to everyone to step forward if you suspect a child is being exploited. One call or report could begin the journey to justice for a young life and spare countless others from ever being abused,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.).

If you have information about a child being sexually exploited online, report it to 1-800-843-5678.