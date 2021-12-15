Crystal Springs police search man who vandalized buildings

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, (WJTV) – Crystal Springs Police Chief Tony Hemphill is asking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected of vandalizing multiple buildings in the Crystal Springs area.

He said there has been spray-painting on Springs of Praise Church, the old city water department building, and the concession stand and restroom building at the city park.

The Crystal Springs Walmart was also vandalized. Police said the suspect was wearing a jacket with “666” or “665” on the back.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity or the vandalism should call the Crystal Springs Police Department at (601)-892-2121.