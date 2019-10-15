Crystal Springs woman celebrates 100 years of life

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Edith Ware celebrates turning 100 years old today with her family.

Edith’s family gathered today at the Manhattan Nursing and Rehabilitation Home to surprise her on her big day.

She was showered with love and flowers! But no gifts, because she likes to give away her gifts to others.

Edith’s granddaughter Lauren says, “If we buy her new clothes, she says ‘that’s not mine’ and gives it away.”

And of course, it would not have been a party if she did not do what she is known for doing… the Jitter Bug! Edith showed everyone she still got it!

She was born October 15, 1919.

Edith was married to Laurin Wayne Ware until he passed away in 1959. Her family tells us she still talks about her love for him until this day and how proud of him she is.

Edith Ware has one daughter that she raised by herself.

Edith’s daughter is in the middle and Edith is on the right

A fun fact about Edith is that she drove up until the age of 94 and has never received a speeding ticket.

The birthday girl says she was her daddy’s favorite child.

She loves Johnny Carson, Coca Cola, Hershey, and the Glenn Miller band.