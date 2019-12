JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, December 14, Cub Scouts and Friends will gather to pack care packages for men and women serving in the military and stationed overseas during the holidays.

The scouts and Entergy employees have collected thousands of items for the troops.

They will pack the care packages at the Renaissance at Colony Park, Suite 2010 across from Apple from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.