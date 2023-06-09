JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials announced Cultivation Food Hall will close in Jackson after almost five years of operations.

“Food halls by their very nature are a wonderfully local affair, but that meant if we wanted one, we had to do it ourselves. So we did just that, despite having no restaurant experience. We surrounded ourselves with some great people and Cultivation Food Hall was born, and had nearly five years of success, even through the craziness of COVID,” said Breck Hines, Principal at Concord Companies.

According to Hinds, the operating partner and general manager recently had the opportunity to take over his family business.

Cultivation was Mississippi’s first and only food hall. It was currently home to six restaurant concepts and the Gold Coast Bar at The District at Eastover.

Ted Duckworth, Principal at Concord Companies, said, “The next chapter for this space will be fun and exciting. Jackson’s restaurant scene is vibrant and progressive; you cannot find better food than places like Walker’s, Elvie’s, Bravo, and Pulito Osteria. Our intention is to build on that momentum and continue to make the community proud with what comes next.”

Cultivation Food Hall will be open through lunch on Wednesday, June 14.