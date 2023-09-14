JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 83 years of serving the Jackson community, Beatty Street Grocery will close its doors.

Customers lined up outside of the restaurant on Thursday to get a bite of some of their favorite eats. Some customers waited an hour or more to dine for the last time at the restaurant, which once served as a grocery store.

Fannie White, who lives in Jackson, said Thursday was her first time to visit Beatty Street Grocery.

“This is the first time I’ve ever been here. I’ve heard so much about Beatty Street, and since they’re closing, I just want to check out the landmark,” said White.

The restaurant has been passed down for generations and will end with owner Mary Harden’s retirement. Harden plans to spend her retirement with her family.

Beatty Street Grocery’s last day open will be on Friday, September 15.