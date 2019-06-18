Customers raved about the catfish at Byram's newest restaurant Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BYRAM, Miss.(WJTV) - Byram has a new southern style restaurant in town and customers are already talking about how delicious the food is.

Swinging Bridge Restaurant made its debut Friday.

WJTV sent out a crew to check out the restaurant.

Customers say the catfish is great, and they will most definitely be back.

The owner Kristie Smith says she wants to bring some good southern style food to Byram so locals would not have to travel far.

Although the fried catfish is a fan favorite, Kristie's favorite is the sliders.

Swinging Bridge Restaurant is located at 5750 I 55 South, Byram, Mississippi 39272.

Customers can dine in or call 769-233-7882 to place their orders.