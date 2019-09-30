CVS stops selling Zantac for possible cancer link

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- CVS suspends the sale of Zantac over a possible cancer link.

The pharmacy says it has stopped selling Zantac and its generic version of the medication.

This comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said acid-reducing medicines with ranitidine contain low levels of an impurity that could cause cancer.

Although CVS is no longer selling the medication at the moment, Zantac and its generic counterpart have not been recalled.

CVS says customers who have already bought the products can return them for a refund.