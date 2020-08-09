Cyclist dies on Mitchell Avenue in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A homeless man died on Mitchell Avenue while riding his bike on Saturday night.
Officials said he did not appear to be hit by a vehicle and there were not no signs of foul play.
The Jackson Police Department and the Hinds County Sheriff Department were on the scene to assist.
