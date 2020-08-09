Coronavirus Information

Cyclist dies on Mitchell Avenue in Jackson

Local News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A homeless man died on Mitchell Avenue while riding his bike on Saturday night.

Officials said he did not appear to be hit by a vehicle and there were not no signs of foul play.

The Jackson Police Department, Jackson Police Department, and the Hinds County Sheriff Department were on the scene to assist.

