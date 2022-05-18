RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ridgeland Parks and Recreation Department will host the Ride of Silence on Wednesday, May 18.

Bicyclists are encouraged to meet in the south parking lot of Northpark mall. The event will be from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. The ride will last about five miles.

“It’s a ride that is designed to honor cyclists that have either been injured or killed by riding their bicycles. We’ve had quite a few locals that have either been hit or killed. Sadly, myself, in 2002, I was hit riding a bicycle home from work,” explained Jayce Powell, director of Ride of Silence.

Jayce Powell, who is a co-owner for the “Bicycle Revolution” in Gluckstadt, is also an alderman for the city. According to Powell, Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee also thought the event was a great idea for the city.

“It helps raise awareness for cyclists on the roads. We have the same road, same rules. Cyclists are allowed to ride. A bicycle is considered a vehicle in the state of Mississippi, just like a car would be. A cyclist is entitled to be on the road, but they also should follow the rules of the road just like a car would,” said Powell.

There will be no talking during the ride. Donna Holdiness, whose husband was killed riding a bicycle along the Natchez Trace, will be the guest speaker.

This is the 15th year the City of Ridgeland has hosted the event. Powell hopes to see multi-use lanes and bike paths throughout Gluckstadt similar to the ones in Ridgeland. The ride is open to anyone. Those who participate are asked to wear a helmet.