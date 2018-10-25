Cyndi Lauper set to perform at Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson
Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) - Cyndi Lauper will be at Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson Thursday, October 25th.
The award winning singer and songwriter will be performing to help benefit the Mind Center at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and their research on Alzheimer's disease.
The mind center at UMMC is a national leader in Alzheimer's disease research and offers leading-edge diagnosis and treatment for memory loss and cognitive impairment. Proceeds from the concert will support the mind center.
Doors will open for the concert at 6:30 p.m., and the show will start at 7:30 p.m.
