HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County District Attorney’s Office has asked the Circuit Court to revoke the bond of the man accused of killing two people during the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade in March 2023.

The D.A.’s Office asked the court to revoke the bond of Jordan Cummins, of Florence, because he allegedly violated the terms of his bond release by contacting the other defendant, Jenny Lukens, in the case. Cummins is also accused of failing to follow the court-imposed curfew restrictions.

The request was filed on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

In July 2023, Cummins was given a $250,000 bond. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the deaths of Joshua Spann, 27, and Auden Jubilee Simpkins, 23. Cummins has also been charged with one count of contraband.

Authorities said Spann and Simpkins were shot and killed around 1:00 p.m. near Jefferson Street on Saturday, March 25, 2023, during the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade. Cummins was arrested the same day in connection to the shooting.

Jordan Kyle Cummins appears in court in May 2023 (WJTV)

During a court appearance in March 2023, Cummins claimed he shot Spann and Simpkins in self-defense.

Lukens was arrested on Friday, June 23, 2023, in connection to the shooting. She was indicted by a Hinds County Grand Jury for hindering prosecution for her alleged role in the double homicide.