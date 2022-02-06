JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) hosted a dads health summit at Forest Hill High School on Saturday, February 5.

Over 100 JPS dads lined up outside the door at the school. The theme this year was “A Dad’s Health is a School’s Wealth.”

“Dad’s getting together protecting our kids and bringing our kids up in a healthy environment, I think that’s very important,” said JPS dad Mark Shell.



JPS leaders said this initiative is meant to encourage healthy lifestyles for fathers.



“What we can do together? What are some things that we can do that you’re willing to do starting next week,” said JPS Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene.

Greene said the time for fathers to be present is long overdue, and getting fathers involved is the objective of the initiative.

“It’s very important. I know it’s important to be there for your child. Support them. Let them know that you love them because they are missing without you,” said JPS dad Larry Redadus.