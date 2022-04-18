RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Dallas man was arrested and charged with felony fleeing after a chase from Brandon to Pearl. Police said the chase happened around 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Authorities said the chase began when an officer tried to pull over a 2010 Mercedes that was going 85 miles per hour near Pelahatchie. The driver pulled over initially but drove off at about 100 miles per hour. The chase went through Brandon and ended in Pearl on Interstate 20 near the Outlets of Mississippi.

Investigators said spike strips were deployed during the chase. However, the driver continued driving on one good tire. The driver was identified as Jose Zermeno, 36, of Dallas. Authorities said he was a felon.

No injuries were reported during the chase. The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Pearl police, Rankin County deputies and Richland police also responded. A Pearl police car was damaged in the chase.