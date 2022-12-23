JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A damaged fire hydrant on Robinson Road has shut down the road as crews have been working throughout the morning on Friday, December 23.

According to city officials, a fire hydrant was hit and damaged beyond repair. A member of the crew said they expect to be finished on Robinson Road around 2:00 p.m. or 3:00 p.m.

On Thursday, water was pooling up on the sides of the road. Thankfully, it looks like they got to it before any more water flooded the road.

City officials also gave an update on the water main break on Azalea Drive. Water pressure is expected to improve as repairs are completed throughout the day.

According to city officials, the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility did experience some minor issues as the temperature dropped, but it held up well. The city’s water pressure is currently at 81 PSI.