Dance teacher pleads guilty to HIV exposure, statutory rape

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WJTV)- A 30-year-old private dancer pleads guilty to having unprotected sex with a teenage student and exposing him to the AIDS virus.

A trial was set for John Conner III later this week but instead, he pled guilty to felony charges of criminal exposure to HIV, statutory rape by an authority figure, and solicitation of a minor.

Conner is scheduled to be sentenced on December 20.

According to the Office of the District Attorney General, Investigators said Conner, then 26, and a 16-year-old boy met on a social media website in 2015 and had unprotected sex several times in the defendant’s automobile. Soon after, the teen joined Conner’s dance team, the Infamous Dancerettes, and the relationship continued with the exchange of text messages about their sexual activity and nude photos. Conner did not tell the teen that he had been diagnosed with HIV in January of 2012. In August of 2016, the teen told his parents he had had sex with his dance coach and thought he should be tested after he heard Conner had HIV. The teen then tested positive for HIV.

Conner has two similar cases pending with sexual partners ages 17 and 24.