RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brain Injury Association of Mississippi hosted the 10th Annual Dash ‘N Splash at Old Trace Park in Ridgeland on Saturday, July 1.

Organizers said the event helps shed a light on the hardships those with brain injuries and their families go through.

“Big percentage of people that have brain injuries look pain on the outside, but that doesn’t mean they’re okay,” said Lee Moss, executive director for the Brain Injury Association of Mississippi.

A simple bump on the head could lead to serious effects. One survivor recalled having to relearn basic human functions.

“And I tell you can happen just like in a heartbeat. And I tell you, I mean, I played football. I had concussions as a kid, but I had a couple of really bad concussions as an adult. And both of them have caused some issues for me, to the things from being able to get up and speak in front of people and having to learn to write a sentence. And I had to relearn those things. It is so difficult when you end up with a brain or spinal cord injury. It changes your life, and it changes your family’s life, too,” said Marshall Ramsey, who served as this year’s honorary chairperson for the event.

In October, the Brain Injury Association of Mississippi will host NogginFeast at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland.