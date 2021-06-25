Dash’N Splash 5K run-walk to be held in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brain Injury Association will host the Dash’N Splash 5K run-walk in Ridgeland on Saturday, June 26. The event is to support people with brain or spinal cord injuries and their families and caregivers.

The 5K will begin at 9:00 a.m. and the fun run will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Old Traceway Park in Ridgeland. Following the race, participants are encouraged to stay for a celebration with watermelon, water slides and a water balloon bash.

Click here to register for the event. The first 300 registrants will also receive a race t-shirt.

The prices for the 5K run $10.00 to $20.00 —$25 5K fee, $20 fun run fee, and $10 survivor entrance fee.