JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The dates are set for the 164th Mississippi State Fair!

The 2023 State Fair will be held on Thursday, October 5 through Sunday, October 15 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson.

“We’re excited to announce the dates for this year’s annual Mississippi State Fair,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “Fairgoers can expect all their favorite rides, events, livestock shows, concerts and foods to be on display across the 105-acre grounds. Our staff is working tirelessly to ensure we have another safe and successful fair, with even more family-friendly attractions and nationally recognized artists.”

“We have been working very hard on the 164th State Fair,” said Michael Lasseter, director of the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. “We have new attractions and great entertainment, which we will be announcing soon. So mark your calendars for this annual, fun filled event coming in October!”

Officials said they will announce details about the concerts and special attractions at a later time.