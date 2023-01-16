FLORA, Miss. (WJTV) – Dave’s Triple B Barbecue Restaurant will become an exclusive supper club in Flora.

The Flora Supper Club kicked off in the latter part of 2022 with six course international wine dinners.

Chef David Raines said membership is open to the general public, and each event is by reservations only. Dave’s Triple B will cease operations on January 22, 2023.

“The continued growth of the Flora food scene is ever evolving, and we wanted to fill a void that offered a dining experience unlike any other and in the tradition of the legendary Delta Supper Club,” said Raines. “While we will miss the hustle and bustle of the wonderful Triple B lunch crowd, we always wanted to put into practice my training in fine dining and wine pairings from my many years abroad.”

Additional information about the Flora Supper Club can be found on Facebook.