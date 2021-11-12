David Archie alleges secret spending of Hinds County tax dollars

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Supervisor David Archie called a press conference on Friday to shed light on talks of a new jail.

Archie said this has been kept secret from the people of Hinds County and wanted taxpayers to know the truth.

According to the supervisor the new jail would cost an estimated $24-$35 million. Archie admitted to the Board of Supervisors agreeing to keep the information from public and feels now is the time for people to know the truth.

“I’m going to make the proposal, I’m going to make the motion to allocate a million dollars for the temporary holding facility. We must give the citizens of Hinds county, the citizens of Jackson some relief from crime an we cannot wait two years, we can’t wait for two years or two and a half years,” said Archie.

“Under the consent decree everything that you do, you have to get permission from the justice department before you move and we have permission from the DOJ to move with the new detention center. We do not have permission from the DOJ to do a holding facility because we have to staff the centers that you have,” said Calhoun.

The Hinds County Board of Supervisors leased land near McDowell Road adjacent to the juvenile detention as the site for the new criminal justice facility.