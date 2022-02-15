HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Tuesday marked day two of a hearing on the Hinds County Detention Center.

The court heard from two witnesses, including a woman who said her son was allegedly handcuffed and beaten by detention officers.

Tuesday’s hearing began with expert witness David Parrish, who first took the stand on Monday, February 14. He said that although Hinds County is not in compliance with many of the consent decree guidelines, leaders are taking steps in the right direction with their plans to build a new jail.

During her testimony, Cholanda Mosley said her son committed suicide in April 2021. Prior to taking his own life, he was allegedly handcuffed and beaten by Assistant Warden Travis Crain. Documents showed that Justin was diagnosed with mental illnesses before entering the detention center. Mosley said she called frequently to check on her son, but her concerns fell on deaf ears. She also named multiple detention officers in her effort to highlight the culture within the jail.

Court will resume on Wednesday, February 16 at 9:00 a.m. The first witness scheduled to take the stand is former Jail Administrator Kathryn Bryan.