JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friday is the fourth day of the Zebulum James trial and the jury has reached a verdict after one hour of deliberating.

James will be charged for both accusations made against him, murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

James is charged with shooting Suzanne Hogan at a gas station in Jackson and accused of shooting Kristy Mitchell in the parking lot of a Ridgeland Restaurant in 2015. Both victims died from their injuries.