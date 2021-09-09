Deadline extended for $25K HBCU New Venture Challenge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – BearWay Capital has extended the deadline for the first round of the HBCU New Venture Challenge, a business plan competition for students enrolled in the top 21 historically black

colleges or universities (HBCUs) in the country.

The five founders and Angel Investors of BearWay Capital, Akin Akinhanmi, Joe Akoun, Emeka Igwilo, Emeka “Obi” Obiaka, and Sanmi Kalesanwo, all alumni of Morgan State University, were inspired to create the challenge after witnessing inequities in funding for underrepresented entrepreneurs.

The competition consists of four rounds, students can participate alone or as a part of a team. In

the first round, students will need to submit a 200-word summary and a 90-second video to pitch

their business idea. Students can win up to $25,000 in seed funding.

The deadline to submit a business idea is Thursday, September 15 at 5:00 p.m. The participating schools are as follows:

Alcorn State University

Claflin University

Clark Atlanta University

Delaware State University

Fisk University

Florida A&M University

Hampton University

Howard University

Jackson State University

Lincoln University

Morehouse College

Morgan State University

Norfolk State University

North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina Central University

Spelman College

Tougaloo College

Tuskegee University

University of Maryland, Eastern Shore

Winston-Salem State University

Xavier University of Louisiana

BearWay Capital will announce the winner on November 20. For more information about the

challenge, click here.