JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The deadline to apply for the Jackson Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program has been extended to Friday, April 1.

The annual program offers Jackson youth paid opportunities to develop an array of work skills and experience and aims to foster an environment that teaches work ethics and life skills, while providing exposure to diverse careers in the private and public sector.

The program is open to all City of Jackson residents between the ages of 16 to 24 years old. To qualify, students must be 16 years old by March 4, 2022. Applications are available for download on the City’s website.

Applications can also be picked up from the Department of Human and Cultural Services in the Metrocenter Mall.