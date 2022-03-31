JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Faye Peterson set a deadline for the Jackson City Council to present meeting minutes to Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba. This is part of a lawsuit over the city’s garbage contract.

Both parties went before the judge Thursday morning to resolve the lawsuit filed by the mayor regarding the transcription of meeting minutes and the lack of filing them in a timely manner.

A government statute stated minutes must be produced 30 days after a meeting has occurred. The city is missing minutes dating back to September 2021.

On Tuesday, the City Council approved minutes from September 27, 2021, through November 9, 2021. However, the remaining minutes from November 2021 through February 2022 have yet to be brought forth and approved.

Judge Peterson said the Council has until Monday, April 4 to produce the remaining minutes, or they will have to meet back in court. The Council could be held in contempt for failure to comply.