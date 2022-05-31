JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) sent another letter to Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) Chief Executive Officer Paul Brown on May 23, 2022.

In the letter, the FAA responded to JMAA’s letter that requested a representative from the FAA come to Hawkins Field to inspect the leased area of Richard’s Disposal, Inc.

“Based on the expert viewpoint provided by our Headquarters Airport Wildlife Biologists, we determined an onsite inspection of the garbage trucks parked on the airport property is not needed. Additionally, RDIs continued use of airport property to store garbage trucks may potentially constitute violations of Airport Improvement Program Grant Assurance 19 Operation and Maintenance, and Grant Assurance 21, Compatible Land Use. A copy of the current grant assurances is attached,” Graham Coffelt, Compliance Specialist, stated in the letter.

Leaders were asked by the FAA to submit a Corrective Action Plan (CAP) to its office by June 6, 2022.