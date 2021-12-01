Deadly Amtrak crash causes travel delays in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Travelers in McComb are now looking for another way home after an Amtrak train collided with a dump truck on Wednesday night.

According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana, the driver of the dump truck died in the crash. There has not been any reports of passengers being injured.

In Mississippi, a disabled man and his elderly mother recently found out the train’s route had been canceled.

“I’ve been here since 2:45 p.m. and other people started showing up around 3:00 p.m., because if we knew the train was going to be this late, we wouldn’t have left home from our house. When we checked, they said the train was on time then when we got here 3:30. The minutes start rolling out, so we’re like well, maybe it got delayed by a freight train coming or something like that. Well it kind of messed us up because we needed to be in Chicago tomorrow for a funeral,” said Mark Mingo.

The passengers waited outside of the old McComb train station that burned down earlier this year. Mingo and the other passengers said they will try contacting Amtrak again on Thursday to reschedule their trip.