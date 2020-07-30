Deadly crash on Grandview Blvd. in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)-Authorities are on the scene of a deadly single vehicle crash on Grandview Boulevard that happened this morning.

Capt. Kevin Newman of Madison Police Department confirms a car left the roadway and hit a junction box.

Details of what happened right before the crash have not been confirmed.

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: According to Madison PD the driver ran off the road, hit this junction box, and flipped. The victim has been confirmed dead, but the details of what happened right before the crash have not been confirmed. pic.twitter.com/UqEhz66jpD — Anna Farish (@annaonair12) July 30, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: One person is dead after hitting a power box on Grandview Blvd. accoroding to Madison Police. pic.twitter.com/EhLwwz2vUA — Anna Farish (@annaonair12) July 30, 2020

