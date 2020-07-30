Deadly crash on Grandview Blvd. in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)-Authorities are on the scene of a deadly single vehicle crash on Grandview Boulevard that happened this morning.
Capt. Kevin Newman of Madison Police Department confirms a car left the roadway and hit a junction box.
Details of what happened right before the crash have not been confirmed.
